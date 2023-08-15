LGBTQ

Wendy Guevara becomes the first trans woman to win a Mexican reality TV series

Guevara won "La casa de los famosos México" with more than 18 million fan votes, marking a historic moment in Mexican reality TV

By Edwin Flores | NBC News

Getty

Social media influencer Wendy Guevara made history Sunday when she became the first transgender woman to win a Mexican reality TV series.

Guevara was a contestant on "La casa de los famosos México" ("The Celebrity House Mexico"), the Mexican adaptation of "Celebrity Big Brother" produced by TelevisaUnivision.

“I can’t believe it, my God!” Guevara, 29, said moments after she was crowned winner of the show's inaugural season in Mexico.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

LGBTQMexicoreality tv
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us