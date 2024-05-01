Body found in Yantic River in Norwich

Police are investigating after a fisherman reportedly found a body in the Yantic River in Norwich on Wednesday.

A dive team responded to the river just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of the Norwichtown Commons.

Responding officers found a body in the river at the base of the Route 2 overpass near Town Street. The water was about eight feet deep, police said.

Norwich police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. The body appears to be that of a man, but his identity is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lawton at 860-886-5561 ext. 3157. Tips can remain anonymous.

No additional information was immediately available.