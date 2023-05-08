Derek Jeter is now a father of four.

The five-time World Series champion and New York Yankees great, announced on Monday that he and his wife have welcomed their fourth child together: Kaius Green Jeter.

“Welcome to the world lil man!!!” Jeter captioned on his Instagram post.

He also updated his Instagram bio, which currently reads, “Sleep-deprived father of four.” Jeter and his wife, Hannah, who married in 2016, are also parents to three girls: 5-year-old Bella Raine, 4-year-old Story Grey and 1-year-old River Rose.

Jeter has shared many sweet moments of himself and his children since joining Instagram.

Earlier this year, Jeter made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he spoke about his time as a girl dad.

“It's controlled chaos,” he said on the show. “It's school pick-ups, drop-offs, they do my nails, my toenails, makeup, lipstick. It's the greatest thing I've ever experienced, though, my girls, they are the absolute best.”

Now, the 48-year-old retired shortstop has added a baby boy to the team.

Jeter, who played each of his 20 MLB seasons with the Yankees, retired in 2014 and remains the team's all-time hits leader with 3,465, the sixth-most in MLB history.