Fairfield’s ‘Shirley Temple King’ to Appear on ‘Ellen’ Today

An adorable 6-year-old Fairfield boy is capturing hearts across the country with his reviews of Shirley Temples and he’s getting some national attention.

Leo Kelly loves to drink Shirley Temples as a special treat and his reviews on his “Shirley Temple King” Instagram have gone viral.

Tune in to “Ellen” this afternoon when Leo will chat with Ellen DeGeneres about why he loves Shirley Temples, what makes one great and why he rates the drinks on a 1 to 9.5 scale.

As of Monday morning, Leo has more than 233,000 Instagram followers.

Watch his reviews on Instagram here.