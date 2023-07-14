‘I Love The 90s Tour' coming to the Big E

If you’re a fan of 90s music, block Oct. 1 off on your calendar for the “I Love The 90s Tour” at The Big E Arena.

Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Montell Jordan will all be at the Big E Arena on Sunday, Oct. 1for the show.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The ticket prices range from $39 to $49.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice is known for “Ice Ice Baby,” “Play That Funky Music,” “Ninja Rap,” his TV show, The Vanilla Ice Project and more.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony debuted in the mid-90s and is known for “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” and “Tha Crossroads.”

Rob Base

Rob Base is known for “It Takes Two,” “Get On The Dance Floor,” “Joy and Pain” and more.

Montell Jordan

Montell Jordan is known for “This Is How We Do It.”

About the 2023 Big E

The Big E runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1.

You can get tickets at TheBigE.com and concert tickets include admission to The Big E you buy them online before the show date.

Learn more about the entertainment at the Big E here.