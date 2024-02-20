Entertainment

James Taylor to perform in Bridgeport

By LeAnne Gendreau

The Nearness Of You Concert: In Honor Of Michael Brecker

James Taylor is coming to Connecticut. He will be performing at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Sept. 4 and 5.

The Grammy winner is known for many, many hits over the years, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Something In The Way She Moves,” “How Sweet It Is,” “Fire and Rain,” Sweet Baby James,” “Carolina In My Mind” and many more.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

This article tagged under:

Entertainment
