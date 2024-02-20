James Taylor to perform in Bridgeport

James Taylor is coming to Connecticut. He will be performing at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Sept. 4 and 5.

The Grammy winner is known for many, many hits over the years, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Something In The Way She Moves,” “How Sweet It Is,” “Fire and Rain,” Sweet Baby James,” “Carolina In My Mind” and many more.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.