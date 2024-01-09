Joey Fatone of NSYNC and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys coming to the Oakdale

NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean are coming to Connecticut.

They will be at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on March 21 and they will be performing together with a live band.

LiveNation says it will be an evening of number-one hits, comedy, music and intimate conversations and fans will experience “classic boy band dances.”

They said the guys will even share some “never-before-told stories from their time on the road.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.