Jon Stewart's five-date tour is coming to Connecticut

Jon Stewart is coming to Connecticut.

He has announced a series of stand-up comedy performances and the five-date “An Evening With Jon Stewart,” tour includes a stop at The Palace Theatre in Stamford on Wednesday, April 10.

The tour comes as Stewart has returned to host The Daily Show every Monday night for the next year.

Live Nation is hosting the events and said this will be a phone-free experience and anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

All phones, smart watches and accessories will be placed in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

Guests will maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated phone-use areas, according to Live Nation.

An Evening With Jon Stewart Tour Dates:

  • Friday, March 1 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Bardavon 1869 Opera House
  • Friday, March 15 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts
  • Friday, March 29 – Princeton, NJ – McCarter Theatre Center
  • Wednesday, April 10 – Stamford, CT – The Palace Theatre
  • Saturday, April 27 – Wilmington, DE – The Grand Opera House

