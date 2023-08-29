Pete Davidson to perform at Ridgefield Playhouse

“Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson is bringing his comedy show to Connecticut.

Davidson, who created and stars in “Bupkis” on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, is bringing “Pete Davidson Live” to the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sept. 5.

Tickets will go for $68 to $88.

The Ridgefield Member pre-sale begins Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.

Members can buy tickets online or call the box office at 203-438-5795. The public on-sale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Ridgefield Playhouse said the use of phones, smart watches and accessories, won't be allowed in the performance space for this show.

When guests arrive, phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

You will be able to access devices throughout the event only in designated phone-use areas.

The playhouse said anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

NBC Universal, which owns Peacock, is the parent company of NBC Connecticut.