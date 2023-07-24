Celebrity News

Pete Davidson must do public service, attend traffic school after crashing car into Beverly Hills home

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Davidson was driving on March 4 when his Mercedes jumped the curb, hit a fire hydrant and crashed into a home

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Pete Davidson must attend traffic school and complete mandatory community service as a penalty for crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home this year, officials said Monday.

Davidson faced a misdemeanor reckless driving charge following the incident, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said last month.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Davidson was driving in the Beverly Hills flats March 4 when his Mercedes jumped the curb, hit a fire hydrant and crashed into a home. Police said the actor was driving the car with his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, in the passenger seat.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, both BHPD and the district attorney said.

