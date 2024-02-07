Valentine's Day

Recent breakup? P.F. Changs is giving away free DUMPlings

By Angela Fortuna

Getting dumped might actually be good for something this Valentine's Day.

P.F. Changs is offering a way to ease the heartache with free dumplings from now through Feb. 21.

To qualify, you have to share your breakup story or screenshot proof by texting CHANGSDUMPLINGS plus your message to 855-697-6181.

Anyone who qualifies will get a six-count of shrimp or pork dumplings.

The restaurant chain hopes to bring joy and comfort to those navigating the complexities of love.

"P.F. Chang's invites you to ditch the heartbreak blues, submit that breakup text, get on the dating apps and live your best life. At the end of the day, dumplings are better than your ex," they said in a statement.

For more details, you can visit their website. You can find the P.F. Changs nearest you by clicking here.

