Fan-favorite cookie chain Crumbl is now offering mini versions of its treats

Fans of a popular cookie brand are finally getting their biggest request granted.

On April 19, Crumbl Cookies announced it would start selling miniature versions of its cookies on what the brand is calling “Mini Mondays.” This news comes after sweet tooths on social media have been begging the chain to sell smaller versions of its cookies for years.

“We’re pulling out SMALL the stops,” the official Crumbl Facebook page wrote. “Say hello to Mini Mondays—a day where you can try the week’s flavors in mini size! 🍪”

Every Monday starting April 22, customers can try smaller versions of the cookie chain’s ever-changing lineup in three-, six- and 12-pack orders. For folks who like the original size, large cookies will still be available for purchase post-weekend as well.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Mini Mondays as a new way for our customers to enjoy our delicious cookies in both miniature and regular sizes,” Jason McGowan, CEO of Crumbl, said in a press release.

“Well, you Crumbl fanatics, you Crumbl maniacs, you guys have been requesting this for such a long time,” José Martinez, Crumbl’s owner and operator, said on the Crumbl Unboxed podcast. “Not just on the East Coast, not just on the West Coast, north or south but the whole caboodle.”

Due to the “exclusive nature” of the Crumbl Minis, the brand clarifies that, for now, you can’t redeem vouchers and coupons on the new cookie category.

Still, online response to the small wonders has been mostly positive, with one user on Facebook writing, “THIS IS THE BEST NEWSSS!!!! Cause sometimes I want crumbl but just a little cookie!”

