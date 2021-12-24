Christmas Eve Hours: Here's When Major Stores Will Be Open Friday

Whether doing some last-minute shopping or grabbing food to prepare for holiday parties, you may need to run out to the stores this Christmas Eve.
A number of stores major retailers will be open on Christmas Eve, though many for limited hours, and closed on Christmas Day.
Here's a general list of major retail stores and their planned Christmas Eve hours.
Always make sure to check your local store before heading out.
Ace Hardware
Open regular hours on Christmas Eve at most locations
Apple Store
Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Barnes & Noble
Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Bed Bath and Beyond
Depends on location, but most will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Best Buy
Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Costco
Depends on location, but many will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
CVS
Depends on location, but many will be open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Dick's Sporting Goods
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Dollar General
Closes at 10 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Dollar Tree
Depends on location, but most will have limited hours Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
GameStop
Depends on location, but many will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Hobby Lobby
Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Home Depot
Depends on location, but many will be open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
HomeGoods
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Ikea
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Jewel-Osco
Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Kohl's
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Lowe's
Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Macy's
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Michael's Craft Store
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack
Depends on location, but most close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Office Depot
Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Old Navy
Depends on location, but most stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Petco
Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
REI
Depends on location, but many will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Ross
Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Sam's Club
Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Target
Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Trader Joe's
Closes at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Ulta Beauty
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Walgreens
Depends on location, but most stores will be open with regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Walmart
Closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
Whole Foods Market
Depends on location, but most stores will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day