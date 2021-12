A concert by The Beach Boys scheduled for New Year's Eve at Mohegan Sun has been postponed, the venue announced Tuesday.

Mohegan Sun said the postponement is "due to an abundance of caution". No further details were provided about the reason for the change in dates.

A new date has not been announced yet but Mohegan Sun said tickets would be honored on the rescheduled date.

The postponement comes as Connecticut is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and a rise in the omicron variant.