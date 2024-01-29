Train, REO Speedwagon coming to Connecticut this summer

Train and REO Speedwagon are going on tour together this summer and the tour is coming to Connecticut.

The Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour is a 44-city tour and it will be at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Yacht Rock Revue will be joining them.

“When I was younger I heard a band called REO Speedwagon and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs. Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he’s as great a person as he is a songwriter,” Train’s Pat Monahan said in a statement. “This tour won’t just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I’ll love being on the stage.”

“Pat Monahan and I have done several benefit shows over the years, and now we get to take out our bands for a summer full of music and fun. I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high-energy live performances. The REO boys are stoked about this tour,” REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin said in a statement.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. through Citi Entertainment.

The general on-sale beginning on Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at SaveMeSanFrancisco.com and REOSpeedwagon.com.