Cold consumers get heat back after NBC CT Responds report

NBC CT Responds is hearing from more customers who have been left out in the cold since the team first reported issues with Uncas Gas Tuesday.

Some customers tell us their monthly automatic propane deliveries never arrived, leaving them without heat for days and without answers, too.

Uncas Gas blames staffing issues and extended periods of cold for the delivery delays.

But that answer wasn’t acceptable to a Cromwell couple, who had been out of propane and therefore heat since Saturday.

The Fazekases said they rely on the company’s promise to deliver when their tank is low, so they reached out to NBC CT Responds.

They say relief wasn’t in sight until the NBC CT Responds story aired Tuesday on NBC CT News at 6 p.m.

One hour after the story aired, an Uncas Gas propane truck arrived at their home.

The chief operating officer of the company that owns Uncas Gas is in Connecticut dealing with this issue.

He said they are bringing in drivers from other locations to help.

