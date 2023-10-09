Here's how to avoid scams when donating to Israeli relief efforts

If you're looking to donate as the war between Israel and Hamas unfolds, you may want to keep some strategies in mind.

Our NBC CT Responds team recommends avoiding high-pressure and time-sensitive tactics like urging immediate donations.

You'll also want to vet the charity you ultimately decide to give to, and make sure to give directly to nonprofits rather than third parties.

There are spoof charities out there, so you'll want to be on the lookout. An example of this could be when a legitimate charity's name is slightly changed by bad actors to try and trick you.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Nine Americans have been killed in the violence in Israel and more may be missing after Hamas attacked from the Gaza Strip over the weekend, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

More than 1,000 people have been killed so far in the fighting: At least 700 people in Israel, according to the military, and more than 680 people in Gaza and the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.