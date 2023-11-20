Keep these travel etiquette tips in mind this holiday season

The holiday travel rush is here and that means delays, cancellations, large crowds and lots of patience frustration levels spiking.

Jodi Smith is the owner of Mannersmith Counseling. She’s been teaching manners and etiquette for over two decades. She notes there are common courtesies that can make your travel experience more pleasant and easier for everyone.

“The do's and don'ts for traveling actually start before you leave your home,” said Smith. “You have to be able to understand that you do not control the situation. You can only control your behavior.”

That behavior is key when traveling with kids.

“They take their cues from you. If you're calm, if you're breathing -- your kids are going to be calm and laughing and breathing.”

Smith suggests letting toddlers run around an empty gate before hopping on any bus, train, or plane.

“That's their chance to get their energy out so that when they get on the airplane, they're able to go to sleep.”

When you’re on the airplane – only bring what you’re able to lift. Don’t assume someone is going to help you lift your luggage. Don’t climb over anyone to get to your seat on the plane. Once you’re seated, don’t immediately recline your seat – wait until cruising altitude.

“And be conscious,” said Smith. “If I'm a more petite person and I look and I see the person behind me is 6-foot-3, then you know what? I'm probably going to keep my chair completely straight.”

If you want to switch seats with someone – Jodi said you can ask, but if the person says no, then you need to move on to ask somebody else.

“You cannot harass somebody who does not want to move. That's not OK.”

As for the infamous middle seat armrest debate, “the person in the middle gets both of those armrests if they choose to have them,” Smith said.

Bringing snacks on the plane is recommended, but Smith says be considerate.

“Look for things that are not going to upset your stomach. Look for things that are not as fragrant. Something like fried fish is really going to stink up the entire airplane.”

When it comes to dealing with difficult passengers, Smith recommends talking calmly and patiently to them.

“If they're still getting agitated, get somebody else involved. A little bit of sympathy can go a long way.”

For more travel etiquette tips, you can visit mannersmith.com.