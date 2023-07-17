NBC CT Responds

NBC CT Responds reporter honored by financial counseling nonprofit

There’s no shame in asking for help.

Just ask Money Management International (MMI), a nonprofit whose mission is to improve lives through financial education and to help people make strategic plans to pay down their debt.

“The stigma around debt and financial and housing instability prevents people from seeking help and learning about their options,” said Thomas Nitzsche, the senior director of media and brand from MMI.

The nonprofit is honoring NBC CT Responds reporter Caitlin Burchill for her continuous reporting on financial literacy, alongside a handful of other journalists around the country.

In a press release, MMI says its Financial Literacy and Education Communities (FLEC) Awards “celebrate these trusted voices for their contributions to reducing social barriers and knowledge gaps, particularly for those struggling with debt.”

So, remember, if you have a consumer complaint that you just can’t get a handle on, there’s no shame asking for help.

Reach out to NBC CT Responds.

You can submit your complaint here.

