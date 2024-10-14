Settlement imposed on bankrupt solar company that operated in Connecticut

Action has been taken against a solar company that NBC CT Responds has been reporting on for some time now.

A judge has imposed a $5 million judgment against Vision Solar.

The solar company was accused of committing high-pressure sales tactics, making misrepresentations to consumers, and doing unpermitted work, among other allegations.

This judgment settles a lawsuit brought against the now-bankrupt company by Connecticut's Office of the Attorney General.

While the AG’s Office says the company doesn’t have assets to pay the judgment, it says the settlement comes as a warning to other potentially deceptive solar companies operating in Connecticut.

“Vision Solar’s predatory business practices were some of the worst we have seen. We were looking forward to taking this case all the way to trial. While Vision collapsed before that could happen, today’s judgment sends a clear warning to any remaining solar businesses engaging in this type of abusive, deceptive conduct. We continue to receive complaints regarding numerous solar companies. We’re going to keep fighting for Connecticut consumers to ensure honest, fair practices across the solar industry,” said Attorney General Tong in a statement.

Tong says this settlement sets standards for other companies too, like prohibiting the use of tablets and phones for signing contracts and prohibiting the signing of contracts on the same day a salesperson has visited a home.

These were all allegations described by consumers to NBC CT Responds.

We’ve reached out to Vision Solar for a comment.

If you believe you are owed money from Vision Solar, The Office of the Attorney General says those who have submitted a proof of claim to the bankruptcy court may be entitled to compensation of up to $25,000 from the Department of Consumer Protection’s Home Improvement Guaranty Fund if the bankruptcy is finalized and the consumers are not made whole on their claims.

That process is ongoing. We're told consumers with questions about the Guaranty Fund should contact dcp.guarantyfunds@ct.gov.

The AG’s Office also cautions that Vision Solar’s bankruptcy filing does not automatically cancel or change consumers’ loan or lease agreements with third parties related to Vision Solar systems.