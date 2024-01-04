Embattled solar company operating in Connecticut files for bankruptcy

A solar company under investigation here in Connecticut and around the country has now filed for bankruptcy.

Vision Solar filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on December 28.

Not only did NBC CT Responds receive complaints about the company, but the state’s Department of Consumer Protection and Attorney General’s office did too.

After a joint investigation, the AG’s office sued Vision Solar in March 2023 alleging the company used high-pressure sales tactics, like pressuring consumers into loans for solar panels which they could not afford and in some cases were never activated.

In addition, the suit claimed the company did unpermitted work, leaving customers struggling to get connected to the grid as it originally promised, among other allegations.

“Connecticut was the first state to take Vision to court for its deceptive conduct," Attorney General William Tong said in a news release sent out this week. "We looked forward to taking our case all the way to trial. Unfortunately, Vision collapsed before that could happen. But we will continue to fight for Connecticut consumers and to hold Vision accountable for its illegal and unfair actions."

Since his office’s filing, other attorneys general have sued Vision Solar too.

NBC CT Responds reached out to Vision Solar for a comment, but haven't heard back.

In the past, Vision Solar, which is based in New Jersey and had an office in Farmington, told NBC CT Responds that it denied those claims, but it had made missteps as a company.

“I think in that growth, we made a lot of mistakes. We would move quickly,” said Bennett Andelman, Vision Solar’s former chief marketing and people experience officer to NBC CT Responds in March 2023. “That created a whole litany of problems that we are now facing today.”

In its bankruptcy filing, the company estimates it has between 100 and 199 creditors and an estimated $100,000.001-500 million in liabilities.

“It is unlikely that Vision Solar has assets sufficient to cover its debts,” Tong said in his news release.

But customers who believe the company owes them money or services can submit a proof of claim to bankruptcy court.

Those who do that may be entitled to compensation of up to $25,000 from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection’s Home Improvement Guarantee Fund if bankruptcy is finalized and consumers aren’t “made whole on their claims.”

The news release warns that despite the bankruptcy filing, this does not cancel or change consumer’s loan or lease agreements with third parties related to their solar systems.