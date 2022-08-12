Senior Community Safe From Deadly Bacteria

Concern has subsided about a deadly bacteria at a Windsor Locks senior living community.

Stonebrook Village discovered legionella, the bacteria that can cause Legionnaire’s Disease, in its hot water system in July.

Now, they've taken measures to curb its spread, according to Stacey Crerar, the executive director of Stonebrook Village.

Patrice Sulik, the director of health at the North Central District Health Department, confirmed that the legionella bacteria had reached allowable levels, and Stonebrook was working with a consultant to implement this system.

Previously, a July 14 letter obtained by NBC Connecticut Investigates, announced to the Stonebrook Village community that hot water use was banned and that bottled water would be distributed to residents.

Stonebrook took these measures to prevent the spread of the bacteria, which according to the Environmental Protection Agency, is most found in water and can spread through either water or air.

In an email from Crerar to Stonebrook on Aug. 11, she gave an update, writing that a water management system was being implemented to “to reassure stakeholders that the bacteria will have no ability to return.”