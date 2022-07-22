CT Senior Community Facing Challenges With Dangerous Bacteria in Water

State and local health officials have been working with a Windsor Locks senior living community after the discovery of bacteria in its water system that can cause a serious respiratory illness.

NBC Connecticut Investigates obtained a July 14 letter from Stonebrook Village to its residents and families, telling them that testing revealed the presence of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' Disease in its hot water.

Measures have been taken to provide other drinking water to residents, and special filters have been installed so seniors can still use showers there.

Patrice Sulik with the North Central District Health Department said the biggest risk is contracting Legionnaires' via aerosolizing, so having filters in the showers can be key.

Health officials added state law prohibits disclosing if, or how many people, may have contracted Legionnaires’ disease at the facility.

Stonebrook Executive Director Stacey Crerar told NBC Connecticut Investigates “….we had a water test done which resulted in a positive finding of higher than average levels of legionella in the hot water system. We implemented a hyperchlorination treatment process through an outside company and are just waiting for the results of new tests. We are working very closely with our local and state DPH representatives.”

Sulik cautioned there can be quite a lag in getting the test results - up to two weeks, in fact.