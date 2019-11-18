2019 NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Toy Drive at Westfarms Dec. 7

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are proud to connect you to our annual Toy Drive, Saturday December 7th, 2019, at Westfarms! From 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., come meet the NBC Connecticut / Telemundo Connecticut team and donate a new, unwrapped gift. All toys collected will be brought to Toys for Tots. Help spread the gift of joy and send a message of hope to children in need this holiday season.

We’ll be set up in two locations for your convenience. Outdoors, we’ll be between the California Pizza Kitchen mall entrance and the Lord & Taylor entrance. Inside the mall, visit us at the NBC Connecticut Relax & Recharge Lounge, outside Macy’s 1st floor.

Come meet the team, get a treat and help a neighbor! We look forward to seeing you there!