Comcast Launches Xfinity Education Destination for Kids K-12

Comcast has launched new education resources for Xfinity video customers to help children and parents find more appropriate programming during this coronavirus pandemic.

Xfinity customers with X1 or Flex can say “Education” or, if their voice search language is set to Spanish, “Educación,” into the Xfinity Voice Remote to access content available to them by grades “K-2,” “3-5,” “6-8,” and “9-12” and also “for all ages."

Programming includes Grokker Yoga Fitness, HISTORY® Vault, Kids Room and The Reading Corner.

Podcasts on a number of topics are also available along with English and Spanish language programming from popular childrens' networks.

“Today Xfinity is making thousands of hours of educational programming and resources available to our customers through Xfinity on Demand as we know how challenging it is for families right now who are suddenly homeschooling young children – many with both parents working, as well,” said Rebecca Heap, SVP of Video & Entertainment at Comcast. “The programming selected in partnership with Common Sense Media is available in one comprehensive destination organized by grade level to make it as easy as possible for parents to find what is most relevant to their family.”

