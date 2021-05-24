Money Report

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon Nears Deal to Buy MGM Studios for Nearly $9 Billion

By Alex Sherman, CNBC

Source: MGM
  • Amazon is close to a deal to buy MGM for between $8.5 billion and $9 billion.
  • It'd be Amazon biggest acquisition since it bought Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion.

Amazon is nearing a deal to acquire MGM Studios, the co-owner of the "James Bond" franchise and other TV and film series, for between $8.5 billion and $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal is expected to be announced as soon as Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Monday that the deal could be announced this week.

A deal could be announced this week, said the person, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. It would mark Amazon's biggest acquisition since it bought Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion.

Amazon is interested in acquiring more TV and film content for its Prime Video service as it competes with Netflix, Disney and other streaming video services.

MGM, which is a private company, has been seeking a buyer for several years. Its owners include Anchorage Capital, Highland Capital Partners, Davidson, Kempner Capital Management, Solus Alternative Asset Management and Owl Creek Investments — funds that took control of the studio when it emerged from bankruptcy in 2010.

An Amazon representative was not immediately available to comment.

This story is developing.

