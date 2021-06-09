Bitcoin Rallies 13% Jumping Above $37,000 After El Salvador Passes Law to Adopt It as Legal Tender

Bitcoin surged on Wednesday after El Salvador passed a law to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

The cryptocurrency was trading at $37,176.44 at around 11:42 p.m. ET, up 13% from the previous 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data.

Bitcoin proponents, who have long seen the digital coin as a viable alternative to fiat currencies, welcomed El Salvador's moves.

On Wednesday, lawmakers in the Central American country passed a law that made bitcoin legal tender. Among other things, it means prices can now be shown in bitcoin and tax contributions can be paid with the digital currency.

The country has struck a partnership with digital wallet company Strike, to build the country's modern financial infrastructure using bitcoin technology.

Other cryptocurrencies got a lift as well, and ether and XRP were both trading higher.

Bitcoin is still significantly off of its record high of $64,829.14 that was hit in April.

Bitcoin is known for wild price swings that have prompted critics to suggest it is not suitable to be an effective currency. El Salvador's case will be closely watched to see how bitcoin might work as a payments mechanism on a country-wide basis.