Covid Live Updates: Pence Receives Vaccine on Live TV; J&J Enrolls Participants for Late-Stage Trials

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine won a key vote on Thursday, clearing the path to an emergency use authorization and potential rollout in the coming days. A panel of FDA experts overwhelmingly recommended the drug for agency authorization. An official approval would make Moderna's the second vaccine to ship out across the country. Moderna's drug, like Pfizer's, is a two-dose vaccine and was found in clinical trials to be more than 94% effective.

The U.S. is recording at least 216,600 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,600 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 75 million

Global deaths: At least 1.66 million

U.S. cases: More than 17.21 million

U.S. deaths: At least 310,792

Dr. Fauci hopes to get vaccinated next week

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious diseases expert, hopes to get vaccinated against the coronavirus himself next week, CNBC's Will Feuer reports.

"I'm ready to go," he told the "TODAY" show's Savannah Guthrie. "I'm going to get vaccinated as soon as I can. I hope that's going to be within the next few days to the early part of next week."

—Sara Salinas

Vice President Pence receives Covid vaccine on live TV

Vice President Mike Pence received Pfizer's Covid vaccine on live TV Friday morning in a national show of confidence for the drug.

Second Lady Karen Pence and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams joined the Vice President and also received their first shots of the two-dose vaccine.

Medical professionals were seen asking the trio before the jab if they have histories of severe allergic reaction, and advising them to receive the second dose in 21 days.

—Sara Salinas

Hard-hit nursing home staff, residents begin to get Covid vaccines

Nursing home residents and staff across the country will begin receiving Covid-19 vaccinations on Friday morning. CVS Health said it will provide the shots at several long-term care facilities in Ohio and Connecticut, and Walgreens said it will administer them in Ohio, Connecticut and Florida.

It marks a significant milestone in the vaccine's rollout. State and public health officials have aimed to reach the most at-risk Americans as they get the first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Health-care workers, including those who take care of people sick with Covid-19 in emergency rooms and intensive care units, got the first shots on Monday.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been prioritized, too, because they are home to older and sicker Americans who have been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus.

Chris Cox, a senior vice president at CVS and the company's liaison to Operation Warp Speed, said the U.S. "can really put a dent" into the coronavirus's impact by quickly and safely vaccinating such a vulnerable population.

—Melissa Repko

Mandatory Covid-19 vaccine for co-workers? 57% of Americans support it

The return to workplaces is well underway with 60% of Americans saying in the new Q4 2020 CNBC|SurveyMonkey Workforce Happiness Survey that they are back at work full-time, CNBC's Laura Wronski and Jon Cohen report.

As Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine rolls out across the country, and a second from Moderna receives a key FDA endorsement, a majority of workers also indicated in the survey that they would support a requirement for co-workers to be vaccinated.

Vaccine sentiment varies based on several factors, including age, and especially politics. Seventy-five percent of Democrats support a mandatory vaccine for co-workers, while only 41% of Republican are in favor of the requirement, and another 41% of Republicans "strongly oppose" it.

—Eric Rosenbaum

A Covid crisis among prisoners: One in five has caught the virus

One in every five prisoners in the U.S. has tested positive for Covid, a rate more than four times higher than the general population, according to data collected by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project.

In some states, more than half of all prisoners have been infected, according to AP.

As the pandemic enters its 10th month, more than 1,700 have died and the spread of the virus behind bars shows no sign of slowing. New cases in prisons this week hit their highest level since the spring, soaring above previous peaks in April and August.

—Terri Cullen

J&J enrolls about 45,000 participants for late-stage vaccine trial

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Johnson & Johnson has enrolled about 45,000 participants for the first late-stage trial of its Covid-19 single-dose vaccine, Reuters reports.

The drugmaker said it expects to have the interim data from the trial by late-January, according to the wire service.

J&J also said it plans to submit an emergency use authorization application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by February if the data from the study show the vaccine is safe and effective, Reuters said.

—Terri Cullen

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

Covid updates: Vaccine rollout marred by confusion around the next shipments