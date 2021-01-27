General Motors Uses Super Bowl Air Time to Feature New Electric Vehicles in Two Ads

General Motors will air two commercials during this year's Super Bowl focused on all-electric vehicles.

DETROIT – General Motors will air two commercials during this year's Super Bowl advertising its all-electric vehicles, the company confirmed Wednesday to CNBC.

One of the 60-second ads will feature the company's new focus on electric vehicles — GM's first corporate spot in more than a decade — while the other will feature the automaker's luxury Cadillac brand and its upcoming Lyriq crossover EV.

GM is launching the new ad campaign after recently redesigning its corporate logo to better represent the its pivot to EVs, including 30 new models globally under a $27 billion investment in electric and autonomous vehicles through 2025. The redesigned logo accompanies a new "everyone in" tagline.

"General Motors is creating a movement by making EVs fun, desirable and accessible for people from every walk of life," GM Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl said in a statement. "We're excited to demonstrate the tremendous energy and enthusiasm behind our EV commitment by showing up big at this year's Super Bowl with both GM and Cadillac."

A GM spokesman declined to discuss further details of the ads, which will likely to be released prior to their national broadcasts during next Sunday's Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Cadillac Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Grady separately said the brand's Super Bowl ad "will surprise and delight audiences by transporting an iconic piece of pop-culture history into the future." She said it will feature the Lyriq as well as the company's Super Cruise hands-free driver assist system. It will be Cadillac's first time advertising during the Super Bowl since 2012.

This will be GM's second-consecutive year of advertising during the Super Bowl. A year ago, the company previewed its all-electric GMC Hummer EV pickup. The 30-second ad featured NBA star LeBron James and teased the new vehicle, which is expected to go on sale this fall.