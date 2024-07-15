Money Report

Goldman Sachs is set to report second-quarter earnings — here's what Wall Street expects

By Hugh Son,CNBC

  • Goldman Sachs reports second-quarter earnings before the market open on Monday.
  • Analysts polled by LSEG expect earnings per share of $8.34 and revenue of $12.46 billion.
  • Executives will hold a call with analysts at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Goldman Sachs is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings before the opening bell Monday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

  • Earnings: $8.34 per share, according to LSEG
  • Revenue: $12.46 billion, according to LSEG
  • Trading Revenue: Fixed Income of $2.96 billion, Equities of $3.17 billion, per StreetAccount
  • Investing Banking Revenue: $1.80 billion, according to StreetAccount
Expectations have been set high for Goldman Sachs, with Wall Street businesses in the midst of a rebound after a dismal 2023.

That's because out of the six biggest U.S. banks, Goldman is the most reliant on investment banking and trading to generate revenue.

Another focal point for the quarter will be in asset and wealth management, areas that Goldman CEO David Solomon has wagered can be a growth engine for the bank.

On Friday, rivals JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup both topped expectations thanks to surging investment banking fees and better-than-expected equities trading results.

Bank of America and Morgan Stanley report results on Tuesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

