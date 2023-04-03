Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

McDonald's Closes Corporate Offices as It Lays Off Hundreds of Workers

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC and Kate Rogers,CNBC

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • McDonald's is closing its U.S. corporate offices as it lays off hundreds of workers.
  • The company announced in January it would be cutting jobs as part of a broader corporate restructuring.
  • McDonald's employs roughly 45,000 people in the U.S. across its corporate offices and company-owned restaurants.

McDonald's is closing its U.S. corporate offices Monday through Wednesday as the company lays off hundreds of workers, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the company's office closures.

CEO Chris Kempczinski announced in January that the company would be cutting jobs as part of a broader corporate restructuring. McDonald's told employees that they'll be notified virtually, starting Monday and ending Wednesday, if they're affected by the cuts.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In an internal email viewed by CNBC, McDonald's said it was closing its U.S. offices for those three days for employees' comfort and privacy, as well as for timing since it's a busy travel week ahead of Passover and Easter.

The company declined to comment to CNBC.

McDonald's reorganization will include deprioritizing and halting certain initiatives, Kempczinski said back in January. At the time, McDonald's said the layoffs weren't a cost-cutting measure, but instead are meant to help the company innovate faster and work more efficiently.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

Google Reveals Its Newest A.I. Supercomputer, Claims It Beats Nvidia

19 mins ago

McCarthy Holds High-Profile Meeting With Taiwan Leader as China Threatens ‘Actions' in Response

At the end of 2022, McDonald's employed more than 150,000 people in its corporate offices and company-owned restaurations. Roughly 45,000 of those workers are based in the U.S.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us