McDonald's Closes Corporate Offices as It Lays Off Hundreds of Workers

McDonald's is closing its U.S. corporate offices as it lays off hundreds of workers.

The company announced in January it would be cutting jobs as part of a broader corporate restructuring.

McDonald's employs roughly 45,000 people in the U.S. across its corporate offices and company-owned restaurants.

McDonald's is closing its U.S. corporate offices Monday through Wednesday as the company lays off hundreds of workers, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the company's office closures.

CEO Chris Kempczinski announced in January that the company would be cutting jobs as part of a broader corporate restructuring. McDonald's told employees that they'll be notified virtually, starting Monday and ending Wednesday, if they're affected by the cuts.

In an internal email viewed by CNBC, McDonald's said it was closing its U.S. offices for those three days for employees' comfort and privacy, as well as for timing since it's a busy travel week ahead of Passover and Easter.

The company declined to comment to CNBC.

McDonald's reorganization will include deprioritizing and halting certain initiatives, Kempczinski said back in January. At the time, McDonald's said the layoffs weren't a cost-cutting measure, but instead are meant to help the company innovate faster and work more efficiently.

At the end of 2022, McDonald's employed more than 150,000 people in its corporate offices and company-owned restaurations. Roughly 45,000 of those workers are based in the U.S.