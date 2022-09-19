Photos Show a Nation in Mourning as Queen Elizabeth II Is Laid to Rest

The funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was held in London Monday, bringing to an end the country's Elizabethan era. The state funeral, which was attended by hundreds of global dignitaries, marks a display of ceremony unseen in the U.K. in decades.

A congregation of around 500 kings and queens, prime ministers and presidents gathered in London to pay their respects to the late queen, alongside the King and Queen Consort and other members of the British royal family. Britain's longest-serving monarch is being laid to rest Monday, 11 days after she died at Balmoral Castle at age 96.

Royal guards march down The Mall during the funeral procession following the service at Westminster Abbey

Andrew Boyers | Reuters

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey

Marco Bertorello | AFP | Getty Images

King Charles III (L), Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as they leave Westminster Abbey

Ben Stansall | Afp | Getty Images

King Charles III walks beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and scepter

Ben Stansall | Afp | Getty Images

A well-wisher holds a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II as she waits along the procession route in London

Louisa Gouliamaki | AFP | Getty Images

Royal Navy Sailors walk ahead and behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy

Marco Bertorello | Afp | Getty Images

(Centre L-R) Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Harry arrive to take their seats inside Westminster Abbey

Oli Scarff | Afp | Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales

Samir Hussein | Wireimage | Getty Images

A young boy is comforted by his mother as crowds of people gather to watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Belfast, United Kingdom.

Charles Mcquillan | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey

Marco Bertorello | Afp | Getty Images

Britain's King Charles III and his sister Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive to take their seats inside Westminster Abbey

Hannah Mckay | Afp | Getty Images

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Horse Guards parade after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Joe Maher | Getty Images

A policeman who collapsed being taken away outside Westminster Abbey

Kai Pfaffenbach | Reuters

Members of the public wait for the passage of the coffin along the procession route in London

Paul Ellis | Afp | Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the royal family proceeds past Buckingham Palace

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

People watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at The Queen Vic pub in Washington, D.C.

Stefani Reynolds | Afp | Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales

Sarah Meyssonnier | Reuters

King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales

Hannah Mckay | Afp | Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen in a car with Queen Consort Camilla

Peter Cziborra | Reuters

People embrace during the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Mike Egerton | Afp | Getty Images

The UK Armed Forces play a part in the procession for Her Majesty The Queen's funeral

Rupert Frere | Reuters

A Royal Guard stands guard on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle

Henry Nicholls | Reuters

Members of the British royal family and members of the military stand as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth is carried to a hearse to be taken from Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle