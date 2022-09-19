Money Report

Photos Show a Nation in Mourning as Queen Elizabeth II Is Laid to Rest

By Karen Gilchrist, CNBC

Hannah Mckay | Afp | Getty Images

The funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was held in London Monday, bringing to an end the country's Elizabethan era. The state funeral, which was attended by hundreds of global dignitaries, marks a display of ceremony unseen in the U.K. in decades.

A congregation of around 500 kings and queens, prime ministers and presidents gathered in London to pay their respects to the late queen, alongside the King and Queen Consort and other members of the British royal family. Britain's longest-serving monarch is being laid to rest Monday, 11 days after she died at Balmoral Castle at age 96.

Royal guards march down The Mall during the funeral procession following the service at Westminster Abbey

Andrew Boyers | Reuters
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey

Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Marco Bertorello | AFP | Getty Images
King Charles III (L), Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as they leave Westminster Abbey

Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as they leave Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, after the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Ben Stansall | Afp | Getty Images
King Charles III walks beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and scepter

Britain's King Charles III (L) walks beside The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre as it leaves the Abbey at the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022.
Ben Stansall | Afp | Getty Images
A well-wisher holds a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II as she waits along the procession route in London

A well-wisher holds a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II as she waits along the Procession route in London on September 19, 2022, ahead of the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Louisa Gouliamaki | AFP | Getty Images
Royal Navy Sailors walk ahead and behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy

Royal Navy Sailors walk ahead and behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London on September 19, 2022, after the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Marco Bertorello | Afp | Getty Images
(Centre L-R) Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Harry arrive to take their seats inside Westminster Abbey

(Centre L-R) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Britain's Prince Harry arrive to take their seats inside Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Oli Scarff | Afp | Getty Images
Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales

(L-R) Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Samir Hussein | Wireimage | Getty Images
A young boy is comforted by his mother as crowds of people gather to watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Belfast, United Kingdom.

A young boy is comforted by his mother as crowds of people gather to watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on a screen in the grounds of Belfast city hall on September 19, 2022 in Belfast, United Kingdom. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926.
Charles Mcquillan | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Marco Bertorello | Afp | Getty Images
Britain's King Charles III and his sister Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive to take their seats inside Westminster Abbey

Britain's King Charles III and his sister Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrives to take their seats inside Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Hannah Mckay | Afp | Getty Images
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Horse Guards parade after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Horse Guards Parade after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II along The Mall on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926.
Joe Maher | Getty Images
A policeman who collapsed being taken away outside Westminster Abbey

A policeman who collapsed being taken away outside Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. 
Kai Pfaffenbach | Reuters
Members of the public wait for the passage of the coffin along the procession route in London

Members of the public wait for the passage of the coffin along the Procession Route in London on September 19, 2022, during the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Paul Ellis | Afp | Getty Images
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the royal family proceeds past Buckingham Palace

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the royal family proceeds past Buckingham Palace on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
People watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at The Queen Vic pub in Washington, D.C.

People watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at The Queen Vic pub in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2022.
Stefani Reynolds | Afp | Getty Images
Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales

Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte sit in a car on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. 
Sarah Meyssonnier | Reuters
King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales

Britain's King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
Hannah Mckay | Afp | Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen in a car with Queen Consort Camilla

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen in a car with Britain's Queen Camilla during the procession following the service, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022 
Peter Cziborra | Reuters
People embrace during the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

People embrace during the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London on September 19, 2022.
Mike Egerton | Afp | Getty Images
The UK Armed Forces play a part in the procession for Her Majesty The Queen's funeral

The UK Armed Forces have played a part in the procession for Her Majesty The Queen's funeral and committal service today, in London and Windsor.
Rupert Frere | Reuters
A Royal Guard stands guard on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle

A Royal Guard stands guard on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, September 19, 2022. 
Henry Nicholls | Reuters
Members of the British royal family and members of the military stand as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth is carried to a hearse to be taken from Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle

Members of the British royal family and members of the military stand as the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is carried to a hearse to be taken from Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle on the day of her state funeral and burial, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022
Toby Melville | Reuters
