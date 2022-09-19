Photos Show a Nation in Mourning as Queen Elizabeth II Is Laid to Rest
By Karen Gilchrist, CNBC ••
The funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was held in London Monday, bringing to an end the country's Elizabethan era. The state funeral, which was attended by hundreds of global dignitaries, marks a display of ceremony unseen in the U.K. in decades.
A congregation of around 500 kings and queens, prime ministers and presidents gathered in London to pay their respects to the late queen, alongside the King and Queen Consort and other members of the British royal family. Britain's longest-serving monarch is being laid to rest Monday, 11 days after she died at Balmoral Castle at age 96.
Royal guards march down The Mall during the funeral procession following the service at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III (L), Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as they leave Westminster Abbey
King Charles III walks beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and scepter
A well-wisher holds a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II as she waits along the procession route in London
Royal Navy Sailors walk ahead and behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy
(Centre L-R) Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Harry arrive to take their seats inside Westminster Abbey
Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
A young boy is comforted by his mother as crowds of people gather to watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Belfast, United Kingdom.
Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey
Britain's King Charles III and his sister Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive to take their seats inside Westminster Abbey
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Horse Guards parade after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
A policeman who collapsed being taken away outside Westminster Abbey
Members of the public wait for the passage of the coffin along the procession route in London
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the royal family proceeds past Buckingham Palace
People watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at The Queen Vic pub in Washington, D.C.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales
King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen in a car with Queen Consort Camilla
People embrace during the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
The UK Armed Forces play a part in the procession for Her Majesty The Queen's funeral
A Royal Guard stands guard on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle
Members of the British royal family and members of the military stand as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth is carried to a hearse to be taken from Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle