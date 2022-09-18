Stock Futures Are Little Changed Ahead of the Federal Reserve's September Meeting This Week

Stock futures were little changed on Sunday evening after the major averages posted their worst week since June and ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting this week.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up by just 0.05%, while S&P 500 futures increased 0.03%. Nasdaq 100 futures were down by 0.07%.

On Friday, stocks slid as investors reacted to a hotter-than-expected inflation report and a dismal warning from FedEx about a "significantly worsened" global economy. The Dow industrials dropped 139 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9%.

Investors are focused on the Fed's two-day meeting, which will begin Tuesday. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by another three-quarters of a point, though investors are also watching for guidance about corporate earnings before the next reporting season begins in October.

"As the S&P 500 hovers below the all-important 3,900 level, and the 10-year Treasury yield inches ever closer to 3.5%, the Fed-sensitive 2-year Treasury note flirts with 3.9%, suggesting that the Fed's aggressive campaign to kill off inflation is to be taken seriously," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial. "The canary in the coal mine may not yet be dead, but is probably struggling to breathe."

Beyond the Fed meeting, there are just a few economic data releases this week, including August housing starts on Tuesday and initial jobless claims on Thursday.

There are also a handful of corporate earnings on deck, including Costco, Darden Restaurants, General Mills and Lennar.

Stocks could fall below 3,700 before the next rally, says Fundstrat's Newton

Mark Newton, head of technical analysis at Fundstrat, said investors shouldn't get too tempted by a potential bounce in the coming days as the S&P 500 could fall under 3,700 before a more meaningful rally kicks in.

"September's Triple Witching Friday close at multi-week lows is particularly negative for the prospects of a rally, and further selling still looks likely over the next couple weeks to undercut 3,700 before a relief rally can get underway in October," he said.

The S&P 500 on Friday ended the week at 3,873.33.

"While one cannot rule out a 1-2 day bounce attempt given this week's decline, I do not expect much strength until prices have reached support under 3,700 in October," he added. "Tactically, 'cash remains king' and one should be patient until markets reach downside targets, and begin to show either volume and breadth divergences, or capitulation to buy."

— Tanaya Macheel

— Tanaya Macheel