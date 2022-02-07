Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Spirit Airlines, Peloton, Snowflake, Netflix and More

By Hannah Miao, CNBC

Paul Hennessy | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Frontier Group, Spirit Airlines — Shares of Frontier Group and Spirit Airlines rose in midday trading after the companies announced they are merging in a deal valued at $6.6 billion. The two largest low-cost airlines will create what would become the fifth-largest airline in the country. Spirit Airlines surged 17.2% and Frontier Group rose 3.5%.

Peloton — Shares of the exercise bike maker soared 20.9% after reports that Amazon and Nike expressed interest in buying the company. The reports come a few days after activist investor Blackwells Capital urged Peloton's board to consider a sale of the company. Still, CNBC reported that all talks are preliminary, and Peloton has yet to kick off a formal sales process.

Hasbro — Hasbro shares fell 1% even after the toymaker beat Wall Street estimates for its latest quarterly report. Hasbro posted per-share earnings of $1.21, well above the 88 cents a share Refinitiv consensus estimate.

Tyson Foods — Shares of Tyson jumped 12.2% after a better-than-expected earnings report. The beef and poultry producer reported earnings of $2.87 per share, beating earnings estimates. Higher meat prices helped boost profit.

Ford — Ford shares dipped 0.5% after announcing Friday it will suspend or cut production at eight of its North American factories due to the global semiconductor shortage.

Spotify — Spotify was on watch again after a compilation video of the company's biggest podcasting star Joe Rogan using a racial slur circulated on social media. CEO Daniel Ek apologized to Spotify employees for the controversy with Rogan. Shares fell 1.7%.

Snowflake — Shares of Snowflake jumped 6.3% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the data storage stock to overweight from equal weight. The firm said Snowflake is undervalued after the stock's roughly 30% fall from its high and has quality growth.

Netflix — The streaming stock fell 2% after Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated an underperform rating on the stock. She said Netflix must consider drastic measures to "win the 'streaming wars,'" such as adding a cheaper ad-supported tier and even selling itself.

Stanley Black & Decker – Shares of the tool manufacturer fell 3.3% after Citi double-downgraded the stock to sell. "We downgrade SWK to Sell (from Buy) due to recent margin dilutive acquisitions, potential m/s loss, and lack of new innovative products," Citi said.

— CNBC's Yun Li, Maggie Fitzgerald and Tanaya Macheel contributed reporting

