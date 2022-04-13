Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Delta, JPMorgan, BlackRock and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Delta Air Lines (DAL) – Delta rallied 6.6% in the premarket after reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and predicting a current-quarter profit. The airline also said monthly revenue exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time in March.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) – The bank reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share, 7 cents shy of estimates, with revenue exceeding Wall Street forecasts as well. However, JPMorgan's profit was down 42% from a year ago as deal volume slowed and trading revenue declined, and the stock fell 1.1% in the premarket.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) – The housewares retailer reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 92 cents per share, compared with analyst expectations of a 3-cents-per-share profit. Bed Bath & Beyond instituted price hikes during the quarter, but it was not enough to offset a surge in shipping costs and other adverse factors. Bed Bath & Beyond shares tumbled 8% in premarket trading.

BlackRock (BLK) – The asset management firm reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $9.52 per share compared with the $8.75 consensus estimate. Revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. BlackRock was helped by a jump in inflows as assets under management rose to $9.57 trillion from just over $9 trillion a year earlier.

Antares Pharma (ATRS) – The specialty pharmaceutical company's stock soared 48.7% in premarket trading after agreeing to be bought by Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) for $960 million, or $5.60 per share, in cash.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) – PayPal Chief Financial Officer John Rainey is leaving the payments company to take the same role at Walmart (WMT), effective June 6. Rainey will replace Brett Biggs, who was CFO since 2015. PayPal slid 3.5% in premarket action.

Sierra Oncology (SRRA) – The drug developer agreed to be bought by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for $1.9 billion, sending its shares surging by 37.5% in the premarket, while Glaxo shares rose 1.1%.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) – The brokerage firm's stock gained 1% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley named it a "top pick," saying Schwab will benefit from rising rates and that it has an attractive valuation compared to its peers.