These Are the Five Best States for Drivers in 2021

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Commuting doesn't have to be a bad thing.

Ohio ranked as the best state for drivers in 2021, according to a study by Bankrate.

The best states for drivers include those with safe and quicker commutes, lower gas prices and cheaper insurance premiums, said Sarah Foster, an analyst for Bankrate.

The rankings were based on four categories: cost, driving quality, safety and weather conditions.

Check out this video to view Bankrate's study, including those states seen as bad for drivers, and learn more about how the rankings were determined.

