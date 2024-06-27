Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields rise as investors look to key data

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Thursday as investors looked to economic data for hints about the outlook for the economy and monetary policy.

At 4:14 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over two basis points to 4.3411%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.7576% after rising by less than one basis point.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

As uncertainty over the path ahead for interest rates and when they may be cut persists, investors looked to economic data for clues about what could be ahead for the economy and how this could affect monetary policy.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Economic data slated for Thursday includes weekly initial jobless claims, May's durable goods orders and pending home sales figures, also for May. Durable goods orders are expected to have declined by 0.6%, according to a Dow Jones consensus estimate, while economists surveyed by Dow Jones are anticipating pending home sales to have risen 1%.

That comes after data released Wednesday showed that new home sales fell over 11% in May.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, which is the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge, is expected Friday.

Money Report

3 mins ago

Troops and armored vehicles disperse as Bolivia arrests leader of coup attempt

9 mins ago

China sets mid-July for highly anticipated ‘Third Plenum' meeting to discuss ‘deepening reform'

Fed officials have frequently said that their decision-making regarding interest rates will depend on inflation and whether data shows that it is easing sustainably toward the central bank's 2% target.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman earlier this week said that she was also keeping the option for a further rate hike open if progress on bringing inflation down stalled or reversed.

More comments from Fed officials are expected throughout the week.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us