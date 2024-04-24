Riderless horses recovered after running loose through London; ‘a number' of people injured

A London Ambulance spokesperson said Wednesday that they were called at 8:25 a.m. London time to reports of a person being thrown from a horse on Buckingham Palace Road.

LONDON — The U.K. army on Wednesday said they had recovered "a number" of military working horses after the animals broke free during a routine exercise and ran riderless through central London.

"A number of military working horses become loose during routine exercise this morning. All of the horses have now been recovered and returned to camp," a spokesperson for the army said in a statement.

"A number of personnel and horses have been injured and are receiving the appropriate medical attention."

The animals, wearing saddles and bridles, were reported to have become loose while exercizing at Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial parade ground in the center of the city.

The City of London Police said earlier on Wednesday that they had contained two horses near Limehouse in east London.

Videos published via social media showed chaos and confusion as the horses charged through the streets.

Alongside a black horse, one white horse seen running through central London appeared to be covered in blood.

A London Ambulance spokesperson said they were called at 8:25 a.m. London time to reports of a person being thrown from a horse on Buckingham Palace Road.

"We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer," they added.

"Our first paramedic arrived on [the] scene in five minutes. The incident is still ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners."

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Video below contains images that some users may find distressing)

Big Bus Tours, a hop-on hop-off sightseeing tour company operating in London, confirmed that one of the runaway horses collided with a parked tour bus.

"We confirm that one of our stationary buses sustained damage this morning during an incident involving horses from the Household Cavalry. One of the horses ran into the front of our parked vehicle," Big Bus Tours told The Telegraph newspaper.

"Fortunately, none of our team members were injured. Our primary concern lies with the welfare of the riders and animals involved in the incident."

