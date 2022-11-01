More ‘Torture Chambers' Uncovered, Ukraine's Police Say; Russia Says Its Economy Cannot Be Undercut

This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See here for the latest updates.

Russia unleashed further attacks on Ukraine overnight, after a wave of missile strikes on Monday left major Ukrainian cities reeling.

The attacks left many residents of Kyiv without water or power. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that water and power supplies to the capital's residents were restored by Tuesday morning.

He also slammed Russia's "barbaric attacks" on the city yesterday. More shelling was reported in the south and east of Ukraine on Tuesday morning.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Elsewhere, the United Nations has warned that global food prices are likely to start rising again, due in part to the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative — a deal between Ukraine and Russia that saw vital agricultural exports from Ukraine resume.

Russia has 'seriously damaged 40%' of energy infrastructure, Ukraine says

Future Publishing | Future Publishing | Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 40% of his country's entire energy infrastructure has been seriously damaged by Russian missile and drone strikes.

Moscow has carried out several devastating missile and drone strikes against what Ukraine said were civilian targets and critical infrastructure such as energy facilities.

Iran and Russia have sharply denied reports that Tehran supplied Moscow with a fleet of drones for the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. The Kremlin has also repeatedly denied that it uses Iranian-made drones to target residential and other high civilian areas.

— Amanda Macias

White House concerned Iran will send more drones and surface-to-surface missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

The White House is concerned that Iran is preparing to send Russia more drones as well as surface-to-surface missiles for its war in Ukraine.

"We are looking at a range of options here, as we have said clearly we said it last week, this is obviously a violation of U.N. resolution 2231," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on a conference call. The U.N. resolution endorsed the Iran nuclear deal.

"Let's not forget at its core, this is a regime in Tehran that is openly and willingly making themselves an accomplice to the murder of Ukrainians," Kirby added.

The resolution prohibits the transfer "of all items, materials, equipments and goods and technology" from Iran to another nation unless it is approved in advance by the U.N. Security Council on a case-by-case basis.

Kirby declined to detail potential diplomatic or economic actions Washington would take.

Moscow has carried out several devastating missile and drone strikes against what Ukraine said were civilian targets and critical infrastructure such as energy facilities.

Iran and Russia's representatives at the United Nations have sharply denied reports that Tehran supplied Moscow with a fleet of drones for use in Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that it uses Iranian-made drones to target residential and other high civilian areas.

— Amanda Macias

Macron slams Russia's suspension of Black Sea Grain Initiative and vows to send Ukraine more air defense systems

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "denounced a unilateral decision by Russia" to suspend its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Macron accused Russia of weaponizing global food supplies by ending its cooperation with the U.N.-backed deal that led to the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports.

Macron also said he confirmed to Zelenskyy that France is fully mobilized "to increase our military support for Ukraine as soon as possible, in particular anti-aircraft defense."

As I confirmed this morning to President Zelensky, we are fully mobilised to increase our military support for Ukraine, particularly with regard to its anti-air defences. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 1, 2022

Macron also said that France was prepared to help Ukraine with its electric infrastructure, which has been significantly damaged in Russian attacks.

"Action is needed before winter. We shall swiftly mobilize both the international community and the private sector," Macron added on Twitter.

— Amanda Macias

UNICEF delivers 2.3 million Covid-19 vaccines to Ukraine with U.S. support

Scott Olson | Getty Images

The United Nations Children's Fund has delivered 2.3 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Ukraine, its largest shipment yet.

The vaccines are produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, and soon will be distributed to 23 regions in Ukraine. UNICEF delivered the doses with logistical support from USAID through the COVAX initiative.

"We thank all our partners for the constant support provided to Ukraine and the provision of vaccines aimed to protect Ukrainians from COVID-19," Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said in a statement.

"While the resources of health care systems are concentrating on the treatment of our defenders at the frontline, we kindly ask all Ukrainians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, so that they do not suffer from its complications," Lyashko added.

— Amanda Macias

No ships will sail Wednesday under the Black Sea Grain Initiative

The Washington Post | The Washington Post | Getty Images

The organization overseeing the export of Ukrainian agriculture said that no vessels will sail by way of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian, Turkish and United Nations delegations "agreed not to plan any movement of vessels" due to Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the program.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal brokered in July among Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, eased Russia's naval blockade and saw the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports.

Amir Abdulla, the U.N. Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, said he is in close cooperation and consultation with all signatories of the deal to resume full participation.

— Amanda Macias

New film focused on Russia's seizure of Mariupol set to premiere in New York City

A documentary film focused on Russia's brutal attack on the seaside town of Mariupol is set to premiere in New York City at 7 p.m. ET.

The film, entitled "Mariupol, unlost hope," tells the stories of Ukrainian eyewitnesses the day Russian troops arrived to carry out a full-scale seizure of the industrious port city.

"Three women and two men, who had been living in Mariupol during the first month of the invasion, tell what they have seen and felt, how they have made decisions inside of a war," the producers of the film wrote.

Mariupol, which is still under Russian occupation, has since been described as a "city of graves" due to intense fighting and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The proceeds from this event will be used to organize further screenings of documentaries about the situation in Ukraine.

— Amanda Macias

Mobilized Russian reservists 'poorly equipped' on Ukraine front lines, U.K. defense intel says

Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters

Russia deployed several thousand newly mobilized reservists to the front lines in Ukraine during October, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update.

The U.K. said that "in many cases, they [Russian reservists] are poorly equipped."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 31 October 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/2ZQnn5d7fS



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/EqeG41LZiK — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 31, 2022

The British ministry also added that some of the mobilized reservists were arriving without any weapons.

— Amanda Macias

U.S. military inspectors in Ukraine to help keep track of weapons and equipment

Diego Herrera Carcedo | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

American military personnel are now in Ukraine to help keep track of the billions of dollars' worth of weapons and equipment the United States has sent since the start of the Russian invasion, a senior U.S. defense official and senior U.S. military official said.

Led by Brig. Gen. Garrick Harmon, the U.S. defense attaché to Ukraine, the inspections have already begun with the help of the Office of Defense Cooperation personnel who have returned to the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, the officials said. The U.S. had conducted similar checks on aid prior to the war, but they stopped for months after Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

"There have been several of these inspections," according to the senior defense official, who declined to give details on the locations of the on-site inspections. The Ukrainians have been "very transparent" and are supporting the inspections, the official added.

NBC News has not confirmed how many members of the U.S. military are in Ukraine to conduct the inspections, how many inspections they've completed or when the program restarted.

These inspectors in Ukraine appear to be some of the first members of the U.S. military to re-enter the Eastern European country since the start of the war, outside of military guards posted at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, the capital. The Pentagon ordered the departure of U.S. troops in Ukraine on Feb. 14 — 10 days before the invasion — as the crisis escalated.

Read more on NBC News.

— NBC News

Nearly 10 million metric tons of agricultural products have left Ukraine's ports under Black Sea Grain Initiative

Mehmet Caliskan | Reuters

The organization overseeing the export of Ukrainian agricultural products said that 9.7 million metric tons of exports have left the besieged country's port since they reopened.

Before the war, Ukraine and Russia accounted for almost a quarter of global grain exports until those shipments came to a severe halt for nearly six months.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a United Nations-backed deal brokered in July, eased Russia's naval blockade and saw the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports. The first vessel left Ukraine's port of Odesa on Aug. 1 carrying more than 26,000 metric tons of corn. Since then, more than 400 ships carrying foodstuffs have departed Ukraine's ports.

On Saturday, Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative citing retaliation for Kyiv's "act of terrorism" against Russian warships.

— Amanda Macias

Blinken heads to G-7 meeting in Germany to discuss energy and food crisis triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine

Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Munster, Germany this week for the G-7 Foreign Ministers' meeting and the U.S.-German Futures Forum.

"The G7 ministers will discuss a range of pressing global challenges, including the G7's sustained support for a democratic, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine, strengthened economic and democratic resilience in Africa and the Indo-Pacific, tackling the climate crisis, global health security, and the food and energy crises caused by Russia's war against Ukraine," the State Department wrote in a readout of the upcoming trip.

Blinken will also meet with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

— Amanda Macias

U.S. diplomat heads to Kyiv as war in Ukraine intensifies

Evrim Aydin | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will visit Ukraine this week in order to "underscore unwavering and enduring U.S. support for Ukraine."

Donfried will meet with members of Ukraine's presidential administration, foreign ministry officials, and other members of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's cabinet to discuss "ongoing efforts to provide security assistance and energy support as well as help Ukraine's reform and reconstruction efforts."

She will also meet with members of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, "whose service under extraordinary circumstances exemplifies the finest traditions of the U.S. Foreign Service," the State Department said.

— Amanda Macias

Ukraine says it shot down three Iranian 'kamikaze' drones

Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images

Ukraine's Air Forces said it has shot down three Iranian Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to an NBC News translation.

Last week, Ukrainian military spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said the country's air force has shot down more than 300 Iranian Shahed-136 drones since Russia introduced the new weapons on the battlefield. Ihnat has previously hailed Western air defense systems in countering Russian missile strikes.

In recent weeks, Moscow has carried out several devastating missile and drone strikes against what Kyiv said were civilian targets and critical infrastructure such as energy facilities.

Iran and Russia's representatives at the United Nations have sharply denied reports that Tehran supplied Moscow with a fleet of drones for use in Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that it uses Iranian-made drones to target residential and other high civilian areas.

— Amanda Macias

No one can stop Russia's economy or undermine political stability, Lavrov says

Pavel Bednyakov | Sputnik | Reuters

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that no one is able to stop the Russian economy or undermine political stability in the country, according to state media.

In a message to a conference focusing on economic cooperation, Lavrov told participants that "it is safe to say that no one will ever be able to stop the Russian economy or undermine domestic political stability," according to a report by state news agency Tass.

Lavrov said that despite international sanctions, imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, Russia was able to overcome the economic difficulties it faced.

"We faced sanctions before. The experience of the past decades helps us succeed in overcoming the challenge," the official noted, insisting that Russia was not isolated at an international level.

"We have many friends all over the world. We consistently boost relations with a broad range of countries within the CIS, in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America," he said, also adding that it was not Russia's "choice to cut mutually beneficial ties" with the West.

— Holly Ellyatt

Zelenskyy calls for Western aircraft to help fight Russia

Lee Jae-Won | Reuters

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested more sophisticated aircraft to fight Russia's invasion, in particular, calling for F-15 and F-16 fighter jets.

"The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are heroically fighting against the enemy which is significantly superior," Zelenskyy said on Facebook Tuesday.

"They are doing so using obsolete equipment inferior to the newer aerial vehicles of the occupiers. They've already lost at least 500 helicopters and aircraft, yet these victories come at a high cost," he said.

Alongside Zelenskyy's message was an English-language video about the work of Ukrainian military pilots. The Ukrainian government video said modern air defense systems and Western aircraft, in particular, F-15 and F-16 aircraft would help tip the power balance in Ukraine's favor.

— Holly Ellyatt

More grain ships leave Ukraine ports despite Russian suspension

Ozan Kose | Afp | Getty Images

Three outbound vessels had left Ukrainian ports by midday on Tuesday under the Black Sea grain export deal, the United Nations-led coordination centre said, the second day of sailings after Russia suspended participation in the initiative.

The statement said the ships' movement was agreed by the Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. delegations at the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) and the Russian delegation had been informed.

Amir Abdulla, the U.N. Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, "continues his discussions with all three member state parties in an effort to resume full participation at the JCC," the statement said.

The export deal was agreed by Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July to ease a world hunger crisis caused in part by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and earlier blockade of its ports.

Twelve ships set sail from Ukrainian ports on Monday, the single biggest day of exports since the programme began, while two arrived.

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia's decision to suspend participation in the programme was a response to a drone attack on Moscow's fleet in Crimea on Saturday that he blamed on Ukraine. Moscow said on Monday it was "unacceptable" for shipping to pass through the corridor.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack and denies using the grain programme's security corridor for military purposes. The U.N. said no grain ships were using the Black Sea route on Saturday.

— Reuters

Russia expands evacuation zone in Kherson region

Russian-installed officials in Ukraine's southern Kherson region are expanding an evacuation zone.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of the region that Russia partially occupies, said on Telegram Monday evening that he was extending an evacuation area in the region and asked civilians on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, which bisects the Kherson region, to leave their homes.

Stringer | Afp | Getty Images

Saldo repeated a claim — that Kyiv says is baseless and false — that Ukraine's forces are planning to destroy the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant dam in order to flood parts of Kherson. Kyiv says Russia could be planning such an attack and looking to pin the blame on Ukraine.

"There is an immediate danger of flooding of the territories due to the planned destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam and the release of water from a cascade of power plants upstream of the Dnieper [the Dnipro river]," Saldo said.

"In such a situation, I made a difficult but correct decision to announce the organized movement of the civilian population of Berislav, Belozersky, Snigiryovsky and Aleksandrovsky municipalities to the left bank of the Dnieper," he said.

Reuters reported that the expanded evacuation area equates to an additional nine mile area.



"We will take the civilian population to the left bank in an organized, stage-by-stage manner," Saldo said.

Russian-installed officials in Kherson have already moved thousands of people in the Kherson region to Russian territory, with Ukraine telling residents not to comply with what it sees as forcible relocations.

— Holly Ellyatt

Multiple torture chambers and illegal prisons discovered in liberated territories, police say

Ukraine's National Police said they have uncovered 34 sites where they believe Russian forces have illegally detained and tortured people.

"Thirty-four sites where the Russians unlawfully held and tortured citizens were found in the de-occupied areas: Kharkiv region – 24, Kherson region – 3, Kyiv region – 3, Sumy region – 2, Donetsk, Chernihiv regions – 1 each," the press service of the National Police posted on Telegram, according to a translation by the Ukrinform news agency.

Paula Bronstein | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Ukraine's police force and international investigators continue to discover and document evidence of multiple alleged war crimes by Russia's occupying forces including the widespread occurrence of rape and torture, and mass killings which Ukraine says are war crimes.

Russia says it does not target civilians despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary with the daily shelling of residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Future Publishing | Future Publishing | Getty Images

As of Oct. 31, Ukraine's police have initiated 40,742 criminal proceedings over alleged crimes committed by the Russian service members "and their accomplices" in Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

— Holly Ellyatt

Correction: Russia says it does not target civilians despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. An earlier version misstated the country's position.

Russia is moving large ballistic missile to Belarus to send the West 'a message,' UK says

Russia is likely to have moved large ballistic missiles to Belarus as a "message to the West," the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence said Tuesday.

In an intelligence update on Twitter, the ministry said Russia is likely to have deployed AS-24 Killjoy missiles (air launched ballistic missiles) to Belarus "mainly to message to the West and to portray Belarus as increasingly complicit in the war."

Belarus is a strong ally of Russia although it is widely seen as subservient to Moscow. Although not directly involved in the Ukraine conflict it has assisted Russia during the war and missiles have been launched at Ukraine from Belarus.

ALEXEI DRUZHININ | AFP | Getty Images

The ministry said Moscow has "very limited stocks" of AS-24 Killjoy missiles, and it "continues to expend its advanced long-range munitions against targets of limited operational importance." Basing such weaponry in Belarus would give Russia "little added advantage in terms of striking additional targets within Ukraine," however.

The U.K. said evidence that Russia was deploying such missiles to Belarus had come after imagery showed two MiG-31K Foxhound interceptor jets "almost certainly parked at Belarus's Machulishchi Airfield on 17 October, with a large canister stored nearby within a protective earth berm."

"It is likely that the canister is associated with the AS-24 Killjoy air launched ballistic missile, a large munition which the MiG-31K variant is adapted to carry."

It noted that Russia had not previously deployed these weapons in Belarus and while it has occasionally launched these weapons during the Ukraine war, "stocks are likely very limited."

"It continues to expend its advanced long-range munitions against targets of limited operational importance," it noted and, with a range of over 2000km, basing Killjoy missiles in Belarus "gives Russia little added advantage in terms of striking additional targets within Ukraine."

— Holly Ellyatt

Ukraine sees more shelling overnight after wave of missile attacks

Ukraine has reported more shelling in several regions overnight, as well as intense fighting along the front line in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a day after it witnessed a wave of attacks across a number of regions.

Shelling has been reported in the Dnipropetrovsk region in southeast Ukraine and there have been reports of missile strikes on the southern port city of Mykolaiv overnight, demolishing half an apartment building and killing one resident, Reuters reported.

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ukraine's armed forces reported in its early morning update that fighting remained intense on the front line in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. It said on Facebook that the Russian army was "concentrating its efforts on restraining Ukraine's defense forces in certain directions, and is not stopping offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions" in Donetsk.

"The enemy continues shelling units of the defense forces along the contact line, carries out fortification equipment of the lines in separate directions and conducts aerial reconnaissance. Strikes critical infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war," Spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev said Tuesday.

Ed Ram | Getty Images News | Getty Images

A wave of missile attacks targeted Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure on Monday, with major cities Kyiv and Kharkiv among those targeted. Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power and water for hours, although Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said water supplies were restored Tuesday morning.

— Holly Ellyatt

Zelenskyy reaffirms Ukrainian support for the Black Sea Grain Initiative in call with U.N. Secretary-General

Ukrinform | Future Publishing | Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about Russia's decision to suspend its role in the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Zelenskky said he reaffirmed Ukraine's support for the deal, which reopened three Ukrainian ports for agricultural exports, during his call with Guterres.

Held talks with UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Confirmed 🇺🇦 commitment to the Grain Deal. We're ready to remain a guarantor of🌎food safety. Informed about the consequences of the missile terror & nuclear blackmail by the RF. The reaction of the world & 🇺🇳 must be tough! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 31, 2022

"We're ready to remain a guarantor of global food safety," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

The Ukrainian leader also said he updated Guterres on Russia's missile strikes and called for a "tough" U.N. response.

— Amanda Macias

U.N. warns of rising food prices as Black Sea Grain Initiative comes to a standstill

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development said that the FAO Food Price Index was in decline for six straight months, due in part to the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a United Nations-backed deal brokered in July, eased Russia's naval blockade and saw the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports. Since August, nearly 400 ships carrying a total of 9 million metric tons have departed Ukraine's ports for international destinations.

"The Food and Agriculture Organization food price index has declined for six months in a row by about 16%. According to World Bank models, this decline may have prevented over 100,000,000 people from falling into poverty," Rebeca Grynspan said before the United Nations Security Council.

Grynspan added that the uncertainty of the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is now causing food prices to rise again.

"Just today, wheat futures have risen by over 6%," she said, urging all parties to make "every effort to resume and extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative."

— Amanda Macias

Turkey calls for "common sense" on Black Sea Grain Initiative at UNSC meeting

Vladislav Culiomza | Reuters

Turkey's representative to the United Nations called for "common sense" at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council regarding Russia's suspension of its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"Today we call for common sense, common sense in recognizing the need for restraint, common sense in upholding our responsibility to protect the most vulnerable populations of the world who have turned to the United Nations," representative Feridun Sinirlioğlu said. He argued that the deal should be "decoupled from the developments on the ground," as it was made in good faith and should continue that way.

He also lauded the achievements of the Initiative, which has moved more than 9.5 million metric tons of grain and foodstuff and brought down global food prices since it was agreed to in July.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative marked a turning point in how we put the needs of those furthest behind first, even at times of war," Sinirlioğlu said.

"Turkey hopes that reason will prevail and the Black Sea Grain Initiative will remain intact and in place," he said. Turkey has been in contact with both Ukraine and Russia to ensure the continuation of the deal, according to Sinirlioğlu.

Russia suspended its participation in the program over the weekend in response to an alleged Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian fleet near Sevastopol.

— Rocio Fabbro

'We are outraged,' Ukraine says over Russian suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative

Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Nations slammed Russia's decision to suspend its role in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal that reopened Ukrainian ports for agricultural exports.

"We are outraged but not surprised over the announcement by Russia to suspend its participation in the Black Sea Grain initiative. This announcement did not come all of a sudden, as Russia has never given up aggravating the food crisis as a tool to pressure and blackmail the world," Sergey Kyslytsya said before the United Nations Security Council.

"We have already heard Russian threats to quit the initiative," Kyslytsya said of the deal, which is set to expire next month.

He added that Russia was carrying out "an absolutely deliberate blockade."

"Their intention is crystal clear to make Ukraine succumb to Kremlin's demands by blackmailing to bring back the threat of large-scale famine across the globe," he said.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a United Nations-backed deal brokered in July, eased Russia's naval blockade and saw the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports. Since August, nearly 400 ships carrying a total of 9 million metric tons of agricultural products have departed Ukraine's ports.

— Amanda Macias

NATO's Stoltenberg speaks with Finnish president as the Nordic country prepares to join the alliance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he spoke with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto as the Nordic country prepares to join the world's most powerful military alliance.

"We addressed Russia's war on Ukraine and Finland's path to NATO. Finland is already more secure, and your membership will make us all safer & stronger. We look forward to having you as full members of our alliance soon," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

Good call with President Sauli @niinisto. We addressed #Russia's war on #Ukraine and #Finland’s path to #NATO. Finland is already more secure, and your membership will make us all safer & stronger. We look forward to having you as full members of our Alliance soon. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) October 31, 2022

Niinisto confirmed the call in a separate tweet adding that his country looks forward to "the future role of Finland as a NATO ally."

I spoke with NATO SecGen @jensstoltenberg about the ratifications of our membership, the future role of Finland as a NATO ally, the importance of continuing the grain transports from the Black Sea, and the state of the war. — Sauli Niinistö (@niinisto) October 31, 2022

He said the two spoke about the ratification process of adding Finland to the alliance and shared updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

— Amanda Macias

Russian suspension of Black Sea Grain Initiative tantamount to "collective punishment," U.S. State Department says

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Russia's suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is akin to "collective punishment" for the world.

"Any acts by Russia to disrupt critical grain exports is essentially a statement that the Kremlin doesn't care if people and families around the world pay more for food or go hungry," Price said in a press briefing.

"We've seen Russia engage in what appears to be collective punishment for the people of Ukraine, again, ironically and cruelly in the context of a war that Russia itself started. But Moscow's suspension of the initiative would be tantamount to collective punishment for the rest of the world."

Price noted that the suspension especially affects lower and middle income countries, which have been the recipients of the vast majority of grain coming out of the deal. Two-thirds, or 66%, of the grain has gone to developing countries, with 19% going to the least developed countries of the world, according to Price.

"It is not in anyone's interests. It is not in Russia's interest. It is not in the interest of the international community to see what could be akin to a form of collective global punishment now for this to remain suspended," he said.

Price put full U.S. support behind the United Nations, which helped to initially broker the deal, in its efforts to maintain the humanitarian corridor and encourage cooperation between Russia and Ukraine over grain exports.

"We are going to support the Secretary General in any way that we can, as he seeks to have this grain initiative resume and to add a degree of longevity to it," Price said.

— Rocio Fabbro

Biden slams oil companies for 'their war profiteering' amid energy crisis triggered from Russia's war in Ukraine

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

President Joe Biden again placed blame for soaring gas prices on Russia's war in Ukraine before outlining steps his administration has taken to address mounting energy costs for American consumers.

"Putin's invasion in Ukraine in March sent gas prices soaring literally around the world and because of the actions we've taken since then," Biden said, adding that prices have since lowered.

"This difference makes a difference in a difficult time," Biden said. "Not everyone's stepped up. The oil industry has not," Biden added, slamming oil companies for "their war profiteering."

— Amanda Macias

Intense fighting in the Kharkiv region, situation 'really tense'

Carl Court | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Intense fighting is taking place in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine with the country's armed forces fighting to liberate 24 settlements, and facing active Russian resistance in the process.

"Our Armed Forces are actively fighting for the liberation of our territories. We still have an average of 24 settlements under occupation. I say 'on average' because the situation is really changing at the front," Oleg Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said during a nationwide telethon, news agency Ukrinform reported Monday.

Synehubov said Ukraine's forces were "making every effort to completely liberate the region as soon as possible" but that Russian units were "actively resisting and were not going to leave."

"The situation is really tense there," he added with both sides looking to reinforce their positions.

"Defense and fortification structures are being built. Let me remind you that we have a 315km border with the Russian Federation. The Russians are also reinforcing the positions from their territory. Indeed, construction is underway on fortified areas, concrete structures," Synehubov said.

—Holly Ellyatt

More than 50 missiles fired at Ukraine, prime minister says

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Russia's shelling of various regions in Ukraine on Monday morning has damaged civilian energy infrastructure.

"Missiles and drones hit 10 regions, where 18 objects [facilities] were damaged, most of which are energy-related," he said on Telegram.



"Hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine were cut off. The consequences could have been much worse. But thanks to the heroic and professional work of the Air Defense Forces, 44 of the more than 50 missiles fired at our territory were shot down," he added.

A series of missile strikes hit major Ukrainian cities on Monday morning, with the capital Kyiv and cities to the northeast and south being targeted. Much of Kyiv is without power and water following the attacks.

Kyivvodokanal, a utilities company supplying water for Kyiv, said Monday that 80% of the city's residents are currently without a water supply.

— Holly Ellyatt

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

Kyiv reels as ‘massive’ wave of missile strikes hit Ukrainian cities; wheat prices rise as grain deal stalls