Victorinox Swiss Army Furloughs 54 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Victorinox Swiss Army, the Monroe-based company that makes Swiss Army knives and watches, as well as several other products, has furloughed more than 50 employees because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the state Department of Labor, the company said it has laid off employees at its corporate office in Monroe due to “unforeseen business circumstances resulting from the sudden and unprecedented effects of the coronavirus outbreak.”

The furloughs began on April 6 and are temporary until the company can return to business as usual, the letter says.

Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents have filed for unemployment amid the pandemic, which has prompted many business closures,

A notice on the state Department of Labor website says it has received 370,000 unemployment claim applications.

The website says the department has processed more than 250,000 of them.

