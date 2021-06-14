Community Health Center to Close All Mass Vaccination Sites in Connecticut

The Community Health Center announced Monday that they will close all of their mass vaccination sites in Connecticut by the end of the month.

CHC officials said they will close their remaining mass vaccine sites in Middletown, East Hartford, Danbury and Stamford by June 30.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They will continue to offer vaccines to residents at in-clinic or pop-up vaccine locations after that date.

The move comes as vaccine demand continues to decline. The testing positivity rate and hospitalizations also continue to decline in Connecticut.

As of Monday, the state's positivity rate is way below one percent at 0.35% and there are 50 total hospitalizations. An additional two deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing Connecticut's death toll to 8,263.

For more information about CHC's vaccine sites and pop-up clinics, click here.

Hospital workers are offering vaccines to people who go to the speedway in an effort to stick more shots into arms.