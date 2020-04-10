COVID-19

15 Patients, 21 Staff Members Test Positive for COVID-19 at Conn. DMHAS Facilities

Connecticut Valley Hospital
Fifteen patients and 21 staff members at multiple Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services facilities have tested positive for coronavirus.

State officials said nine patients and five staff members at Connecticut Valley Hospital have tested positive for the virus.

Six patients and nine staff members at Whiting Forensic Hospital have also tested positive, according to the state.

Three staff members at Connecticut Mental Health Center have tested positive, two staff members at Southwest Connecticut Mental Health System and a single staff member each at Capitol Regional Mental Health Centerand Western Connecticut Mental Health System also have received positive tests for coronavirus.

In an effort to help stop the spread of coronavirus, DMHAS says they are taking steps to try and protect patients and staff.

The department said it is identifying spaces in all state-operated facilities to be used for the isolation of patients with COVID-19 and distributing personal protective equipment, including n95 masks, surgical masks, gowns, gloves and hand sanitizer to all state-operated facilities.

The department said it is developing quarantine and isolation protocols for patients and staff. restricting visitors from DMHAS facilities, conducting health screenings of all individuals who enter DMHAS facilities, including staff and clients and approving more than 1,100 employees for telework,

Any staff who is symptomatic or may have been in close contact with someone suspected of or who has COVID-19 is asked to self-quarantine to prevent spreading the virus.

