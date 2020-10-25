2 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Southington Schools

Two more COVID-19 cases were reported in the Southington school district, school officials said Sunday.

One person was from Kelley Elementary School and the other was from J.F.K. Middle School, according to the school district.

All close contacts have been notified of the COVID-19 exposure.

The two individuals will not be allowed back into school until they have quarantined for 14 days, school officials said.

No school closures have been reported at this time.