2 Staff Members, 1 Student Test Positive For COVID-19 in Waterbury Schools

Two more staff members and one more student have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Waterbury School District, school officials said.

A staff member at each Generali Elementary School and Wilby High School have tested positive for the virus. At Wilby High School, impacted classes have transitioned to remote learning through Thursday, Oct. 29, according to school officials.

The student who tested positive was attending classes at Carrington Elementary School. Impacted classes have transitioned online through Friday, Oct. 30.

There are no building closures at this time.

School officials said the individuals who tested positive have been told to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days and medical documentation will be required before returning to in-person classes.