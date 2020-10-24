2 Students in Weston Schools Test Positive for COVID-19

Two students in the Weston school district have tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said Saturday.

The school district said they were notified of the positive cases late Friday night.

One of the students attended classes at Weston Middle School and the other at Weston High School.

School officials said contact tracing is underway. Anyone who came in contact with either individual will be notified no later than Sunday night.

The school district announced that a staff member at Weston Intermediate School tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

At this time, all schools will continue with their normal class schedules.