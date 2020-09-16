coronavirus in connecticut

2021 Connecticut Flower & Garden Show Canceled

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The 40th annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show has been canceled due to uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday.

The show was scheduled to take place at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford from February 25-28, 2021.

“This has been a very difficult decision but we believe that, as of now, we would be unable to produce a successful Connecticut Flower & Garden Show at the Connecticut Convention Center this February,” said Kristie Gonsalves, President of North East Expos, Inc., in a statement. “I want to be sure we have a safe and profitable environment for all and it would be unfair to ask attendees and exhibitors – many of them small family businesses, like mine – to jeopardize their health and financial well-being just to continue with a tradition…even this beautiful, joyful one.”

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Norwich 6 mins ago

State to Close Three Rivers Nursing Home in Norwich: Senator

CIAC 1 hour ago

CIAC Officially Cancels Fall High School Football Season

The show usually brings feelings and signs of spring amid the coldest days of Connecticut winters, but now guests and exhibitors will have to wait for the real spring.

The 2022 event is scheduled for February 24-27.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us