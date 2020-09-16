2021 Connecticut Flower & Garden Show Canceled

The 40th annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show has been canceled due to uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday.

The show was scheduled to take place at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford from February 25-28, 2021.

“This has been a very difficult decision but we believe that, as of now, we would be unable to produce a successful Connecticut Flower & Garden Show at the Connecticut Convention Center this February,” said Kristie Gonsalves, President of North East Expos, Inc., in a statement. “I want to be sure we have a safe and profitable environment for all and it would be unfair to ask attendees and exhibitors – many of them small family businesses, like mine – to jeopardize their health and financial well-being just to continue with a tradition…even this beautiful, joyful one.”

The show usually brings feelings and signs of spring amid the coldest days of Connecticut winters, but now guests and exhibitors will have to wait for the real spring.

The 2022 event is scheduled for February 24-27.