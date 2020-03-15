26 Positive, Presumptive Positive Cases of Coronavirus Now in Connecticut

Twenty six people in Connecticut have now tested positive or are presumptive positive for COVID-19, according to the most recent testing data released by the state on Sunday.

Of those cases, most are in Fairfield County.

The complete breakdown of coronavirus cases across the state is as follows:

16 are in Fairfield County

3 are in Hartford County

4 are in Litchfield County

3 are in New Haven County

At a press conference on Sunday afternoon, CEO of UConn Health and CEO of UConn John Dempsey Hospital Dr. Andy Agwunobi said they expect to see cases spike in the coming days.

"We expect a significant spike in cases over the next three days to couple of weeks and one of the reasons is that outpatient testing is going to become much more available in the next few days," Dr. Agwunobi said.