3 More Staff Members in Waterbury Schools Test Positive For COVID-19

Three more staff members in the Waterbury School District have tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.

Two staff members at Duggan Elementary School and one staff member in the Adult Education Program have tested positive for the virus.

At Duggan Elementary School, there will be no additional class or school closures, school officials said. All students and staff in the Adult Education Program have transitioned to remote learning through Tuesday, Oct. 20, the school district said.

Several other students and staff members have previously tested positive for COVID-19.

All people in close contact with those who tested positive were made aware of the exposure through contact tracing.

Those who tested positive for the virus have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days. They will also need medical documentation before returning to in-person classes.