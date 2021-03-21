Branford Elementary Schools Back to Full In-Person Instruction Monday

Elementary schools in Branford will return to the classroom full-time starting Monday, according to school officials.

The transition back to the classroom is done in an effort to get the majority of students in the Branford school district back to full in-person learning over the next few weeks.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

School officials plan to welcome the district's middle school, Francis Walsh Intermediate School, back to full in-person learning the following week on March 29.

Branford High School students will transition to full in-person learning starting April 5, according to the school district's plan.

School officials said they will continue to monitor public health data and its impact on schools to ensure it supports their decision.

"This is an exciting time but one that also comes with some trepidation. Please know we will continue to be driven by public health metrics and guidance as we strive to provide a sustainable and safe learning experience for all students," Superintendent Hamlet Hernandez said in a statement.