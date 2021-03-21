Branford

Branford Elementary Schools Back to Full In-Person Instruction Monday

the outside of Branford High School
NBC Connecticut

Elementary schools in Branford will return to the classroom full-time starting Monday, according to school officials.

The transition back to the classroom is done in an effort to get the majority of students in the Branford school district back to full in-person learning over the next few weeks.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

School officials plan to welcome the district's middle school, Francis Walsh Intermediate School, back to full in-person learning the following week on March 29.

Local

new haven 27 mins ago

One Injured in Saturday Night Shooting at Restaurant in New Haven

Southbury 40 mins ago

Southbury Group Holds Peaceful Rally in Wake of Surge in Asian-American Violence

Branford High School students will transition to full in-person learning starting April 5, according to the school district's plan.

School officials said they will continue to monitor public health data and its impact on schools to ensure it supports their decision.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

"This is an exciting time but one that also comes with some trepidation. Please know we will continue to be driven by public health metrics and guidance as we strive to provide a sustainable and safe learning experience for all students," Superintendent Hamlet Hernandez said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

BranfordCOVID-19coronavirus in connecticutCoronavirus Outbreakcoronavirus in connecticut schools
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us