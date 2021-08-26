Brooklyn Fair Returns With COVID Safety Changes

The Brooklyn Fair is back for 2021. The fair kicked off Thursday after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is such a big step forward to be able to have a fair. It feels like it has been five years since we have had one,” said Ryan Vertefeuille, president of the Windham County Agricultural Society, which hosts the Brooklyn fair.

Vertefeuille said planning to host the fair this year, during the pandemic, has been a day-by-day process.

“Every day, you just check to make sure that you are in the regulations,” said Vertefeuille.

According to the CDC, Windham County is currently seeing a “substantial” level of COVID community transmission.

“This is a little easier because it is mostly outside, not completely, but we are hoping people just are smart about it,” said Richard Ives, Brooklyn’s first selectman.

This year, the fair has more hand-washing and sanitizing stations. Social distancing signs are hung by the rides and all buildings are now one-way inside.

“We want everybody to feel comfortable,” said Vertefeuille.

Masks are not required. The director of health for the local health district, Northeast District Department of Health, said she hopes that visitors will decide to wear masks.

The 38 member municipalities of the Capital Region Council of Governments called on Gov. Lamont Thursday to issue a statewide mask mandate.

The town is also hosting a COVID-19 vaccine tent at the fair.

The Brooklyn Fair runs through Sunday. The schedule can be viewed here.

